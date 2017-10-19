JSO responding to shooting where toddler, adult shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler and an adult were shot in Mixon Town late Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to the scene reported near Broadway Avenue and Carrie Street around 10:30 p.m.

Per @JSOPIO: Two people shot, a toddler and an adult, at the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pUYFxsYnwe — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) October 20, 2017

Several crews responded to the scene, as well as a helicopter. The area has been blocked off by tape.

JSO confirmed on Twitter that a toddler and an adult were shot. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

#JSO is working two people shot. A toddler and an adult in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 20, 2017

