WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

JSO responding to shooting where toddler, adult shot

JSO confirmed that a toddler has been shot near Broadway Ave and Carrie St

First Coast News , WTLV 11:30 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler and an adult were shot in Mixon Town late Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to the scene reported near Broadway Avenue and Carrie Street around 10:30 p.m.

Several crews responded to the scene, as well as a helicopter. The area has been blocked off by tape.

JSO confirmed on Twitter that a toddler and an adult were shot. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories