JSO responding to shooting on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to a call about a shooting on the city's Northside Monday.

JSO said the shooting was reported in the 1100 block of W. 22nd St.

A person was shot in front of the Weber Apartments located in the area. Another citizen helped him by transporting him to the nearest hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, an officer said at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

