JSO recovers body from Hogan's Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified person who was found in Hogan's Creek downtown this weekend.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the body was found at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Hogan's Creek, behind the Maxwell House coffee plant.

JSO said the unidentified body appears to be a male between the ages of 18 and 35. No foul play is suspected, according to JSO. Both the JSO Dive Team and Homicide unit were called in to follow up the investigation.

@JSOPIO is investigating an undetermined death near the Maxwell Coffee House in downtown Jax @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Jv5w5pohtl — Zackary Moran (@zsmoran) October 7, 2017

If you or anyone you know has information relative to the undetermined death, you can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or e-mail them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

