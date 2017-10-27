JSO plans operation for sex offenders and sex predators on Halloween

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, there are 2326 registered Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators who live in almost every neighborhood.

On nights like Halloween, where children are going door-to-door for candy, police will be out enforcing the laws. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Offender Tracking Unit will be watching Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators Halloween evening to ensure established laws are being adhered to.

They will have pre-planned operations where all Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators will get checked to make sure they have no enticing decorations or porch lights on, and that the proper signage is displayed. Not even a carved pumpkin is allowed. The following is a list of laws that Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators in Duval County must abide by.

• It is unlawful for any Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator to participate in any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children.

• Any person designated a Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator shall avoid all Halloween related contact with children.

• From 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., on October 31 a sign must be posted at any Sexual Offender’s or Sexual Predator’s residence, stating, "No candy or treats here."

• All outside residential lighting must be off during the evening hours after 5:00 p.m. on October 31.

• No Halloween decorations can be visible from the exterior of any Sexual Offender's or Sexual Predator's residence.

Parents who are taking their children trick or treating should check for Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators in the area and be aware. You can search by address for Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators here:

