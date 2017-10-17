Close JSO on the scene of an armed robbery, no injuries reported First Coast News , WTLV 10:47 AM. EDT October 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an armed robbery in the 3800 block of Crown Point Road. According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the crime. First Coast News will update this developing story. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories Jaguars president apologizes to city over London… Oct 17, 2017, 10:05 a.m. Jaguars cut kicker Jason Myers, sign Josh Lambo to… Oct 17, 2017, 9:03 a.m. Two crashes on two major interstates causing a… Oct 17, 2017, 7:05 a.m.


