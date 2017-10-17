WTLV
JSO on the scene of an armed robbery, no injuries reported

First Coast News , WTLV 10:47 AM. EDT October 17, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an armed robbery in the 3800 block of Crown Point Road. 

According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the crime. 

First Coast News will update this developing story.

