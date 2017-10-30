JSO: Multiple shots fired at McDonald's on Blanding Boulevard

Several shots were fired at a McDonalds on the Westside Monday night. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to reports about multiple shots fired at a McDonald's on the Westside.

The shooting was reported at a McDonald's located near Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road.

#JSO is working a multiple shots fired call at McDonald's located at Blanding Blvd. and Collins Rd. on the Westside. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 31, 2017

Police said they believe a white car was circling around the restaurant several times before open firing at the building. One window was destroyed and several bullet holes could be seen at the scene on Monday night.

JSO said 12 people were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

At this time, police aren't sure of the motive behind the shooting. They say they aren't sure if anyone was targeted or if it was a random act.

JSO is now investigating.

