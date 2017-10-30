WTLV
Close

JSO: Multiple shots fired at McDonald's on Blanding Boulevard

12 people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:26 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to reports about multiple shots fired at a McDonald's on the Westside.

The shooting was reported at a McDonald's located near Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road.

Police said they believe a white car was circling around the restaurant several times before open firing at the building. One window was destroyed and several bullet holes could be seen at the scene on Monday night.

JSO said 12 people were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

At this time, police aren't sure of the motive behind the shooting. They say they aren't sure if anyone was targeted or if it was a random act. 

JSO is now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories