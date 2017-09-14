JSO: Man shot in the back, suspects in custody

siren (Photo: KGW)

A man was found lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to his back early Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the incident happened in the 9700 block of Sandler Rd. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and the people responsible are in custody,

Police said this shooting was not domestic and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

