JSO: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside of home in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a home in the Brentwood area of Jacksonville early Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Evergreen Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A JSO spokesperson said there were signs of "narcotics activity" inside of the home. Police said the door was open when the body was found.

JSO is working track down the 911 caller who notified them of the incident. Police are still searching for witnesses.

