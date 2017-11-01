JSO arrests murder suspect in double shooting of sisters

Mugshot of Chad Absher. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting of two sisters on the Westside has been arrested by police Wednesday night, according to sources.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that 32-year-old Chad Absher was in a house located on 118th Street near Blanding Boulevard on the Westside around 2:30 p.m. JSO surveyed the house and determined that Absher was inside.

JSO called its SWAT team out to the area and after some discussion, Absher surrendered to police without incident.

Absher is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashlee Rucker, and her sister, Lisa, 28, at Cedar Creek Apartments in the 5600 block of San Juan Ave. overnight Tuesday. Rucker died and her sister was critically injured.

An arrest warrant for Absher was issued Tuesday in connection with the double shooting. He was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

READ MORE: JSO searching for murder suspect of double shooting on the Westside

JSO said Absher was found inside the home of an acquaintance. At this time, police say he didn't live there and do not know if he was armed but plan to go inside the home to collect any evidence.

JSO's Public Information Officer, Melissa Bujeda, credits the community for Absher's capture.

"The community came forward and really stepped in," Bujeda said. "They are the reason why he is off the street."

Absher's history with JSO includes a conviction for stalking an ex-girlfriend and throwing/shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling. He was also arrested in February this year for trespassing, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Rucker's family say she was in a relationship with Absher for five years. Her father said their relationship was one filled with domestic violence and said Absher began beating her about four months into the relationship.

READ MORE: Family: Murder suspect in double shooting had abusive relationship with victim

Absher is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday, JSO said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV