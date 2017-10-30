WTLV
Close

JSO investigating person shot in Arlington

An undetermined death was also reported in the area, but it hasn't been confirmed if both are connected.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:27 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to a call about a person shot in Arlington Monday night.

JSO tweeted about the shooting, which happened in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd.

Awhile later, JSO released information that there was an undetermined death reported in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd. as well, but they didn't confirm if the two incidents were connected.

JSO has shut down the westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge while they investigate.

At this time, JSO hasn't released information on when police planned on giving an update about what happened.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories