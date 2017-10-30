JSO investigating person shot in Arlington

Person was reportedly shot in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd. Monday night. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to a call about a person shot in Arlington Monday night.

JSO tweeted about the shooting, which happened in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd.

#JSO is working a person shot in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd. #JSO #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 31, 2017

Awhile later, JSO released information that there was an undetermined death reported in the 900 block of N. Arlington Rd. as well, but they didn't confirm if the two incidents were connected.

JSO has shut down the westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge while they investigate.

At this time, JSO hasn't released information on when police planned on giving an update about what happened.

