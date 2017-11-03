WTLV
JSO in search of sexual battery suspect who unlawfully entered Northside hotel room

First Coast News , WTLV 4:32 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a sexual battery suspect.

JSO said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Microtel Inn and Suites located at 13200 International Airport Rd. around 2 p.m.

Police said the man seen in the police sketch unlawfully entered the victim's hotel room and sexually battered her.

The victim described the man to be about 20 years old, 5-foot-10, skinny and having dreadlocks. He also had "03" tattooed on the right side of his neck and the No. 4 tattooed on his throat.

If you know the man's identity or his whereabouts, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


