JSO in search of sexual battery suspect who unlawfully entered Northside hotel room

Police sketch of Northside sexual battery suspect. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a sexual battery suspect.

JSO said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Microtel Inn and Suites located at 13200 International Airport Rd. around 2 p.m.

Police said the man seen in the police sketch unlawfully entered the victim's hotel room and sexually battered her.

The victim described the man to be about 20 years old, 5-foot-10, skinny and having dreadlocks. He also had "03" tattooed on the right side of his neck and the No. 4 tattooed on his throat.

Northside Sexual Battery suspect sought. Who is he? Look at his neck tattoos of “03” and “4”. Call police if you know him. Please RT pic.twitter.com/3YnxxoswPG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 3, 2017

If you know the man's identity or his whereabouts, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

© 2017 WTLV-TV