JSO corrections officer arrested for disclosing confidential arrest report

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been arrested Thursday for disclosing information about a confidential arrest report, according to JSO.

In the middle of December of 2017, JSO was made aware that a member of the agency had evidence to show that a civilian had a photo of a confidential arrest report.

JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey explained that an arrest report is made confidential when it contains active criminal intelligence information. The document in question was an arrest docket with the personal information of a confidential informant.

Releasing this information could have put any investigation the informant is involved in at jeopardy and could have been a danger to the informant themselves.

Ivey said the civilian cooperated with JSO and determined a corrections officer, identified as 25-year-old Dustin J. Koenig, took a picture of the document and distributed it.

Koenig, a two-and-a-half year veteran, was arrested and admitted his involvement during his arrest. He was charged with disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, which is a third-degree felony. JSO said he resigned shortly after.

JSO also said he was released on bond.

Ivey said this is the first JSO employee arrest in 2018.

