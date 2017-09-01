JSO captures Baymeadows bank robbery suspect

JSO investigating a reported bank robbery near the 8700 block of Baymeadows Road Friday. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bank robbery suspect has been captured Friday after threatening to shoot bank employees, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO responded to a call about a bank robbery at Compass Bank at 8730 Baymeadows Rd. around 2:45 p.m.

Police were told that the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and if the teller didn't comply, the suspect threatened to shoot the employees.

The teller handed the suspect the money and the suspect fled on foot.

Thanks to the police's quick response, the suspect was quickly located and captured without incident in the 8300 block of Baymeadows Road. Police found the cash on the suspect, but no firearm. The teller confirmed the suspect's identification.

No injuries were reported and no customers or employees were hurt during the incident.

