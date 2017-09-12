JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel shortly before 7:15 p.m. to the 7600 block of Indian Lakes Drive, where a young boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Several other juveniles were present during the shooting, which occurred behind a business, JSO told First Coast News.

The victim was taken to a fire station nearby and transported to UF Health. He died while on the way to the hospital, JSO said.

Three juveniles are currently being questioned regarding the shooting. No suspect information has been given in the ongoing investigation.

