Jacksonville police looking for burglary suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a burglary suspect accused of forcing her way into a home's front porch screen on the city's westside.

Police said the woman went to a home in the 5200 block of Carder Street, forced open the front porch screen door and gained entry to the front porch.

Police said the suspect began to ring the doorbell and knock on the front door. When nobody answered, the suspect grabbed the victim's lawn mower and gave it to an unknown black male. The suspect damaged the victim’s residence when making entry, police report.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

