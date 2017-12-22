Jacksonville police identify victim at Lane Ave. apartments

(Photo: KING 5)

Police have identified the 28-year-old man who was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the Camelot Gardens Apartments where he lived at 1591 S. Lane Ave.

Deangelo Dominique Tillie, found about 3:30 p.m., had lived in that complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the Westside complex following reports of a shooting to find Tillie shot dead inside one of the apartments. The Sheriff’s Office released no other information on the shooting death as its investigation continues.

This was the second death investigation on Jacksonville’s Westside that day, following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and her son about four miles away in their home in the 800 block of Wyolen Street.

Read the original story on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union