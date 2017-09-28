Jacksonville murder suspect arrested at hurricane shelter in Texas

Julian Williams has been on the run from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office since he was wanted for a murder which occurred in July of 2017.

Police were searching for Williams, 36, for his involvement in a murder which occurred at 7410 Blanding Boulevard on Sunday, July 23. He had an active warrant for murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While he was on the loose he was considered armed and dangerous.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail in Texas on September 28.

He was arrested in a hurricane shelter in Houston, Texas.

