Jacksonville man set to be executed today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For the first time in state history, Florida is expecting to execute a white man for killing a black person - and it plans to do so with help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.



If his final appeals are denied, 53-year-old Mark Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. His case made national headlines.

Asay's sister spoke to First Coast News stating the racial hatred label connected to her brother's case drastically changed the dynamics.

"They tried to throw that he was a white supremacist, hates blacks, and that was never the case, Mark had black friends even back then," Dean said of her brother. "Because the newspaper put it on him when this happened because he supposedly killed two black people."

One of Asay's two victims, Robert McDowell, was later discovered to be a white man and Dean believes this should have changed the case from a racially motivated crime to the lesser charge of a second degree murder which would not carry the death penalty. Prosecutors argued Asay believed both men were black.

"[It affected his case] a bunch, [a white supremacist] is something he is not," said Dean. "All that was at the time was protection."

She said Asay joined a white supremacist Texas prison gang at 18 for protection after he was assaulted. With the jail membership came numerous tattoos. The markings, along with reported racial slurs heard at the crime scene, would later be used as evidence of his motivations. Dean said Asay was not a member of an organized hate group or neo-Nazi group while he was free.

The execution is Florida's first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state more than 18 months ago. It is expected to be carried out using etomidate, an anesthetic that has been approved by the Florida Supreme Court.



Death penalty experts say the drug is unproven, while state corrections officials say the choice has been reviewed. Two other drugs also will be used.

