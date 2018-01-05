'I think I win': Alleged con victim celebrates arrest of former boyfriend

Fatemeh Jahromi (Photo: Schindler, Anne)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little over a week ago, Fatemeh Jahromi was destitute and heartbroken. She was the victim of what investigators are calling a Casanova con man.

She’s out some $60,000 and all of her possessions. But the arrest of the man investigators say scammed her provided a measure of relief. Her formerly tear-stained face features a wide smile and her original discomfort at sharing her story is replaced with a new sense of purpose.

“I am so happy,” she told First Coast News. “I feel so good.”

Jahromi agreed to tell her story last week at the urging of State Attorney’s Office investigator John Zipperer. He said her alleged victimizer, Friend Rizkkhalil, has stolen from other women he romanced, citing similar fraud charges against him in California and Nevada. He believes he has other local victims too and he wants them to speak out.

“He’s a con man, and that’s what he does every day,” Zipperer said. “But nobody knows unless the news media tells them.”

Zipperer said Rizkkhalil’s arrest Tuesday suggests he had already begun preying on another woman. He was contacted by a Los Angeles woman who saw the First Coast News story online.

“She got a little suspicious,” he said. “When she ran his name on Google, she came up with your story.”

Zipperer said he was also contacted by other victims, and credits Jahromi’s bravery with cracking the case. “The [arrest] resulted 100 percent because of her story,” he said.

Jahromi was initially embarrassed to come forward, and still very hurt.

“It was really hard to tell everybody about my situation, my story ... But I [wanted] to tell them … to get some help, to find him," she said. “I think I win.”

Friend Rizkkhalil, following his arrest in California (Photo: Schindler, Anne)

Rizkkhalil was arrested Tuesday on a fraud warrant, for allegedly swindling Jahromi out of an estimated $60,000. He had his first appearance in Los Angeles courtroom Friday morning and is expected to be back in Jacksonville within a few weeks.

But even with Rizkkhalil behind bars, Zipperer said he needs the public’s help. He wants other victims to step forward so he can file additional charges against Rizkkhallil. He said he also wants to help Jahromi get some pieces of her life back.

In addition to her money, Zipperer said Rizkkhalil took a moving van full of Jahromi’s possessions.

“Every piece of furniture, all her worldly possessions, her memories -- they are all gone," he said.

Someone knows something, he believes, and he asks anyone who does to contact the State Attorney’s Office.



As for Jahromi, she has her own bit of advice: “Be careful. Don’t get close to anybody, and don’t believe it. And don’t trust anybody like that.”

