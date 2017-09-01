File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A husband and wife who were set to celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary have died in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they got a call about the incident at 10050 Bluff Creek Rd. in Glen Saint Mary, Florida. They say the husband, identified as Robert Combass, called dispatch and told the operator he shot his wife. While en route, deputies say Robert Combass shot himself.

When deputies arrived, they found both bodies of Robert Combass and his wife, Helen Combass. Both have died on the scene. Their bodies were transported to the Gainesville Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies have determined that Robert Combass shot his wife while she was asleep.

Family members told deputies that the couple loved each other and were about to celebrate their anniversary on Sept. 4. They said they never showed signs of domestic abuse and deputies said they never received any calls about domestic abuse.

Family said Robert Combass did develop medical issues that may have contributed to the incident.

The incident is now under investigation.

