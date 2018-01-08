High Springs Police searching for missing six-month-old, suspect has ties to Starke

The Highsprings Police Department is investigating an inference of a child custody case.

According to police, the suspect Mary Fritz, removed her biological six-month-old baby Romani Pagan-Fritz from the court ordered custodial parent.

The alleged incident occurred at the victim's residence back on January 7, 2018.

Police report the mother was seen leaving with the child inside a silver compact vehicle, possibly a Ford. The vehicle in question had a large pink lettering on the back windshield and was being driven by another unknown suspect.

Police said the mother has ties to Starke, Florida. First Coast News will update this developing story.

