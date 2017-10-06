Gun found at Jacksonville high school

According to Laureen Ricks, the supervisor of media relations for Duval County Public Schools, a gun was found on campus at Mandarin High School Friday morning.

Ricks says the school was investigating a group of students who were in an unauthorized area, school administration discovered a student was in possession of a firearm. The item was immediately confiscated and the student was taken into custody and arrested by law enforcement.

According to officials, the student will face criminal charges as well as possible expulsion. No students nor staff were harmed during this incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV