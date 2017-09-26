Glynn County offering reward for information about hit-and-run that killed teen

Photo via GoFundMe

The Glynn County Police Department is offering a $2500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest about the fatal hit-and-run which killed an 18-year-old.

On September 16 around 6 a.m. the body of Tashara Culbreath was found on U.S. Highway 17 with apparent fatal wounds from a hit-and-run crash.

"The Georgia State Patrol, Glynn County Sheriff's Office, and Glynn County Police Department are working collectively to solve this heinous crime," said Interim Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, "The Glynn County Police Department is committed to using any means possible to assist the State Patrol in bringing the person or persons responsible for Miss Culbreath's death to justice."

The Culbreath family has a GoFundMe which you can donate to here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV