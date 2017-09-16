Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly hit-and-run in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash Friday night.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on Highway 17 between Highway 303 and Emanuel Farm Road in Brunswick.

Investigators have not released any details about the crash, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on hit-and-run crash is urged to call Georgia State Patrol at (912) 262-2380, the Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645, or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

