Four shot in Jacksonville overnight, bringing total to six killed in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Four people were shot overnight Monday in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, three people were injured in a shooting on the westside of town. Two of those people are in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday night on Banshee Avenue. Police have not released any suspect information.

Another man was also shot on James Road in the Hyde Park area Monday night. So far, six people have been shot to death in the city already this year.

If you know anything about these recent shootings, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 866-645-TIPS.

