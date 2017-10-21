Four people shot on Jacksonville's north side; one in critical condition

Police lights.

Around 3:14 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene where four people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy. One person is in critical condition.

Of the four people shot, one was an adult male, two were women, and one was the aforementioned 17-year-old boy. The adult male is in critical condition.

Suspect information is limited at this time, only that the suspect fled to an unknown vehicle and drove away.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call at 904-630-0500.

