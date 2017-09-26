First Coast High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

PHOTO: Duval Schools

A First Coast High School student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Tuesday, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The principal of the school, Timothy Simmons, notified parents that school officials received a student tip about how the student brought a weapon to campus.

The school was placed under a Code Yellow lockdown as Duval County School Police and school administrators searched the student and discovered a loaded gun.

The gun was confiscated and the student was taken into custody, then arrested and is expected to face criminal charges, as well as the possibility of expulsion.

No students or staff were threatened or harmed.

