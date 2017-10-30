FCSO checks on sex offenders ahead of Halloween

As children and families prepare for Halloween, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office along with Probation and Parole Services are making visits to the homes of registered sex offenders to ensure they are following all rules and restrictions related to Halloween.

There are 105 registered sex offenders living in Flagler County. Of those, 21 have specific sanctions stating that they cannot hand out candy or leave their porch light on during Halloween. These limitations are designed to protect children from potential threats from sex offenders or predators. Deputies and detectives will visit the homes of all 21 registered sex offenders with these sanctions on Halloween day.

“There are strict rules for sex offenders in order to make sure everyone stays safe,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children and families and we want to make it as safe as possible.” Below is a list of the twenty-one offenders that will be visited on Halloween day. Included are their photographs, names, and addresses.

The Sheriff’s Office urges you to avoid visiting these addresses during the Halloween holiday. You may also visit the Florida and National Sex Offender Database here to check for sex offenders that may be living near you or neighborhoods that you plan to visit on Halloween.

© 2017 WTLV-TV