Extortion threat emailed to UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the University of North Florida, their campus has received an emailed extortion threat, similar to many other colleges and universities.

The email threatens both the student body and faculty at UNF.

The school sent an email to students stating they have contacted the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Officials report the threats are deemed likely non-credible and is being investigated by state and federal authorities in an attempt to identify those responsible.

The FBI has released the following statement:

"The FBI takes all threats of violence seriously, and we are working with our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate this matter. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety. We are unable to comment further and defer to the respective police department regarding campus security as the investigation continues."

First Coast News will update this developing story.

