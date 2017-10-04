WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Search warrants served on doctors offices in Jacksonville, Middleburg

First Coast News , WTLV 2:19 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A raid was conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement at two local doctor's offices, suspected in a health care fraud and possible illegal distribution of drugs investigation.

The investigation involves the Florida Department of Health, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, sheriff's offices from Jacksonville, Clay and Bradford Counties, and Florida Blue.

Search warrants were executed at Doctors Inlet Internal Medicine, Spine and Pain at 430 College Drive in Middleburg and Avenues Internal Medicine, Spine and Pain at 10175 Fortune Parkway in Jacksonville.

 

Authorities are calling the raid part of an "on-going long term joint investigation into a local doctor's practice."

At this point, they have not released any information about potential charges or suspects in the case.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories