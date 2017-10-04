Avenues Internal Medicine on Fortune Parkway is one of two locations raided by state and local investigators. PHOTO: Matt Head, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A raid was conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement at two local doctor's offices, suspected in a health care fraud and possible illegal distribution of drugs investigation.

The investigation involves the Florida Department of Health, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, sheriff's offices from Jacksonville, Clay and Bradford Counties, and Florida Blue.

Search warrants were executed at Doctors Inlet Internal Medicine, Spine and Pain at 430 College Drive in Middleburg and Avenues Internal Medicine, Spine and Pain at 10175 Fortune Parkway in Jacksonville.

HAPPENING NOW: Multi-agency raid at two offices belonging to a local doctor. Investigation related to fraud & illegal distribution @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/HBR8Jyk3Wm — Matthew Head (@matt8272) October 4, 2017

Authorities are calling the raid part of an "on-going long term joint investigation into a local doctor's practice."

At this point, they have not released any information about potential charges or suspects in the case.

© 2017 WTLV-TV