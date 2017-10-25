Deputies: Volusia body cam video shows parents unconscious with baby in car

DELAND, Fla. -- A Volusia County deputy discovered a couple unconscious in a car early Monday and an 8-month-old baby in the backseat with a dirty diaper, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Kimberly McCaffrey, 34, was arrested and charged with drug possession and child neglect. Sean Gannon, 33, is charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle, with the driver’s door open in the parking lot of a Circle K on east New York Ave near Deland around 3:15 a.m.

Body camera video from the interaction shows the deputy waking up Gannon, who appears groggy and confused.

Investigators said the baby woke up, its diaper saturated, and was reaching for an empty bottle.

Investigators said Gannon told them they stopped at the gas station for coffee.

Officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that the opioid epidemic touches innocent lives every day.

