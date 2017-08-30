Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Starke

Deputies are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Starke, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect walked into the TD Bank in the 600 block of West Madison Street Wednesday around 12:55 p.m. and implied he had a weapon, deputies said. It is believed the suspect got away with money.

A bloodhound from the Florida State Prison is being used to find the suspect.

Deputies described the suspect as being of thin build and approximately 6-foot. He was seen wearing a black cap, a black hoodie and gray camo patterned pants.

There were no injuries reported following the robbery. Deputies said the suspect may have fled in a car.

