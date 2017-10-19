One person stabbed, another injured in Fleming Island

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened in Fleming Island Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the stabbing occurred in the area of Pine Ave. and Springbrook Drive at around 4 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries related to the stabbing.

Active investigation in Fleming Island near Pine Av. Detectives are on scene, so please be patient when in the area. #CCSOFL — Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) October 19, 2017

Officials say another person was treated on scene for other types of injuries. We're told this incident is not domestic related and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

