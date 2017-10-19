WTLV
One person stabbed, another injured in Fleming Island

First Coast News , WTLV 8:25 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened in Fleming Island Thursday morning. 

According to deputies, the stabbing occurred in the area of Pine Ave. and Springbrook Drive at around 4 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries related to the stabbing.

Officials say another person was treated on scene for other types of injuries. We're told this incident is not domestic related and there is no suspect in custody at this time.  

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

