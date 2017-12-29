Deputies: Palm Coast man rigs door in attempt to electrocute wife

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office reports a man in Palm Coast rigged his home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged wife.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson barricaded his front door and rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle to cause serious bodily injury or even death to whoever attempted to unlock and open the front door.

Deputies report his son-in-law made a statement about not letting a child touch the front door of the home.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

Deputies kicked in the front door and arrested Wilson with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

