Crossfit trainer arrested, had sexual relationship with a minor: police

Paul Matthew Villarreal, 34. Photo: JSO.

A crossfit trainer was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a minor under 16 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was notified about the relationship on Aug. 16. Paul Matthew Villarreal, 34, had been engaging in sexual activity with the minor since he was 31, according to police reports.

The victim told police that the relationship became sexual when they started kissing and touching each other inappropriately. The victim said the first time they had sex was June 2015, according to police reports.

Villarreal was arrested and charged with lewd/lascivious battery - engage in sexual activity with a person 12 or older but less than 16 years. He is not eligible for bond.

His pre-trial date is set for Thursday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

