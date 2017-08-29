Clay Co. deputy: Two-year-old still unresponsive in ICU after father leaves him in locked car

A two-year-old is still unresponsive and in the ICU nine days after his father allegedly left him alone in a hot car in Clay County.

Abraham Martin, 28, has been booked into the Clay County Jail for neglect of a child with great bodily harm. He was arrested on August 28, eight days after the original incident occurred.

On August 20, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to find Martin's two-year-old child locked inside of his car. By the time police got there the child was in severe medical distress, according to the Sheriff's Office report, and was seizing.

Though the high for the day was only 88 degrees, the temperature inside one of the vehicles on scene measured to 105 degrees. The car was parked only 50 feet from the house.

