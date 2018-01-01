City homicide rate jumps 17.5 percent in 2017

For the third year in a row, Jacksonville's homicide rate increased. There were 141 homicides in 2017, a 17.5 percent increase over the previous year.

Jacksonville had 120 homicides in 2016, and 114 homicides in 2015. The upward trend comes despite additional funding for law enforcement and the pledges of local officials to curb violence.

Sheriff Mike Williams was elected in 2015 with a pledge to reduce violent crime. His COJ.net biography promises to focus on both long-term trends and short-term realities, as well as being committed to continually improving.

Similarly, Mayor Lenny Curry's initiatives involve "fighting blight" to making Jacksonville a safer place for all residents to live.

While running for mayor, Curry relentlessly criticized former mayor Alvin Brown over the uptick in violent crime that occurred during the four years Brown was mayor.

Curry now finds combating violent crime an elusive task that speaks to a centuries-old tradition in municipal government, said Maria Haberfeld to the Florida Times-Union, a police science professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“Go talk to Augustus Caesar,” she said, referring to the first emperor of Rome, who created its first professional police force. “You’re not going to dramatically change the crime scene in a city within two years.”

Sheriff Mike Williams has been able to hire an additional 100 officers who will begin patrolling the streets in 2018. When he campaigned he said he would hire 140 officers, the number he said former Mayor Brown cut from the force, according to the Florida Times-Union.

First Coast News reached out to the Mayor's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Due to the New Year holiday, we have not yet received a response.

