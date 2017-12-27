Carla Wiley files motion to postpone her reporting to prison date

Carla Wiley, President of the now-defunct fake charity One Door for Education. She pleaded guilty last March to wire fraud, and agreed to testify against Brown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of Corrine Brown's co-conspirator has filed a motion asking Judge Corrigan to postpone her reporting to prison date for 31 days.

Carla Wiley has asked the court to move her prison date from January 8 to February 8 so she can get her affairs in order. The document states Wiley still needs to transfer her assets into her adult son's name to financially handle her affairs during her incarceration.

The motion also states Wiley is in the process of settling her mother's estate since she passed away in September of this year.

Wiley was the president for One Door which was said to be a charity but was never registered as one. But over $800,000 went to the group in just four years; only $1,000 actually went to a student.

