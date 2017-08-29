Bonefish Grill manager pleads not guilty in murder case of Savannah Gold

Savannah Gold pictured with her mother Sharon Gold. (Photo: WTLV)

The Bonefish Grill manager charged with killing his co-worker and former girlfriend, Savannah Gold, has entered a plea of not guilty.

Despite confessing to killing Gold to the police, Lee Rodarte has pleaded not guilty and will be going to trial.

Rodarte is officially charged with second degree murder with a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Family, friends, and authorities began searching for Gold on Wednesday, August 7 after she did not show up for work at the Bonefish Grill in Mandarin. Strange texts were sent from Gold's phone to bother her father and brother which tipped them off that something may be amiss.

Surveillance footage showed that Gold went over to Rodarte's car in the parking lot of Bonefish before she was supposed to go in for her shift. There was a struggle in the car where Rodarte reportedly killed her before he drove her to a pond off of Club Duclay Road and dumped her body.

Bone Fish grill declined to answer questions about Rodarte’s employment history but said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Savannah and will miss the joy and happiness she brought to work every day. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with family and friends during this difficult time, including the people she worked with here at Bonefish Grill."

