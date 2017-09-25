Blind Rabbit murder: Sentencing hearing date pushed back

One suspect in the Blind Rabbit murder was expected to be in court Monday, but a date for his sentencing hearing has been pushed back to November, 27.

Erron Coleman pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of Daniel Rowe. Coleman, 25, implicated himself in the murder of Daniel Rowe while he was in jail on a murder and robbery charges.

The State had said that it recommended Coleman be sentenced to life in prison.

Rowe was taking out the trash behind the Blind Rabbit in Riverside when someone came up, stole his wallet, and shot him twice in the head before fleeing. Rowe's father was working across the street at Kickbacks when he heard the news and immediately ran over to hold his son until paramedics came on the scene.

