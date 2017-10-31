Bicyclist dies after hit & run crash in North Jacksonville; search for driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in North Jacksonville Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a call regarding a hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Cole Road and Spaulding Road.

When they arrived, they found a bicyclist, only identified as a man, dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived.

At this time, no other information has been released.

