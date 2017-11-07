Baker Co. Corrections sergeant arrested after alleged drunken road rage incident

Baker County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Times-Union)

A Baker County Corrections Sergeant has resigned his position after an incident where police say he threatened another man at gunpoint after a roadway incident.

The Sheriff's Office says Christopher M. Ariail was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim says a man, later identified as Ariali, confronted him and was intoxicated after the victim passed him on the road. The victim told police that the suspect approached him and grabbed him by the neck, pointed a gun to his head and stated “the speed limit is 15 MPH.” The suspect then got back in his truck and drove off.

The incident happened on November 1 just after midnight. After his arrest, Ariali resigned his position with the Sheriff's office.

The state attorney's office will decide whether to prosecute Ariall.

