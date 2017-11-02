Arraignment delayed for man suspected of shooting sisters at Jax condo

Mugshot of Chad Absher. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The judge waived the first court appearance for the man arrested in connection to the shooting of two sisters at a condo on Jacksonville's Westside on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that 32-year-old Chad Absher was in a house located on 118th Street near Blanding Boulevard on the Westside around 2:30 p.m. JSO surveyed the house and determined that Absher was inside.

JSO called its SWAT team out to the area and after some discussion, Absher surrendered to police without incident.

Absher is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashlee Rucker, and her sister, Lisa, 28, at Cedar Creek Apartments in the 5600 block of San Juan Ave. overnight Tuesday. Ashlee Rucker died and her sister was critically injured.

An arrest warrant for Absher was issued Tuesday in connection with the double shooting. He was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"What else could you say... you're just so glad that they got the man who murdered your daughter," said Roger Rucker, the father of the sisters.

JSO said Absher was found inside the home of an acquaintance. At this time, police say he didn't live there and do not know if he was armed but plan to go inside the home to collect any evidence.

Outside the courtroom, family members of Absher told First Coast News that they believe he is innocent of the crime.

Absher's history with JSO includes a conviction for stalking an ex-girlfriend and throwing/shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling. He was also arrested in February this year for trespassing, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Ashlee Rucker's family say she was in a relationship with Absher for five years. Roger Rucker said their relationship was one filled with domestic violence and said Absher began beating her about four months into the relationship.

