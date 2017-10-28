AMBER ALERT for missing 2-year-old girl

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Gracie Harding, last seen in the 1600th block of Otter Pond in Westville, Florida.

Police say she was last seen wearing a diaper. The child may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, who was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants, Joseph Harding, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans, he has a mustache and full beard or Paul Vaughan, who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, cut off jean shorts.

Police believe they may be traveling in a 1996, red Ford Mustang, Alabama tag. #FLAMBER. When located, DO NOT APPROACH, contact the law enforcement agency or 911.

