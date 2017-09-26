Accused kidnapper faces judge today

The woman accused of kidnapping a baby from a Jacksonville hospital will face a judge once again on Tuesday.

Police say Gloria Williams stole Kamiyah Mobley, now known as Alexis Manigo, back in 1998 and then raised her as her own.

Williams will be in court for a pre-trial hearing. She continues to maintain her innocence.

Read more: Gloria Williams trial to start November 13

© 2017 WTLV-TV