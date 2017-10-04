3 shot overnight in Jacksonville, house set on fire

Three people were shot overnight in Jacksonville on McConihe St, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, two of the three people shot were juveniles and all were transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say someone also set the house on fire with what appeared to be an accelerant.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

JSO blocking a 4 block area in Durkeeville after shooting and house fire overnight. 2 juveniles and adult hospitalized #GMJ pic.twitter.com/WGqWwNyUc6 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 5, 2017

