3 shot overnight in Jacksonville, house set on fire

First Coast News , WTLV 5:37 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

Three people were shot overnight in Jacksonville on McConihe St, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, two of the three people shot were juveniles and all were transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say someone also set the house on fire with what appeared to be an accelerant. 

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

 

