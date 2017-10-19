21-year-old found guilty of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter of undercover officer

The man accused of shooting an undercover Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective back in 2016 has been found guilty in court on Thursday.

Kevin Ryan Rojas, now 21 years old, has been convicted of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and attempted manslaughter.

Rojas verdicts: 1st deg atmpt murder of officer: guilty

Investigators said the detective was taking his 14-year-old son to school in an unmarked cruiser when he turned on the police lights and initiated a traffic stop near the railroad tracks on Collins Road. Immediately upon stopping the white Cadillac, police said, the driver began shooting at the detective who was wearing a ballistic vest with "police" on it.

The detective was shot at least three times, including in the head, upper body and hand. Investigators say Rojas had been in a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend before the incident and was threatening to harm both himself and the woman.

Rojas' sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 27.

