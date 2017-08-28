WTLV
2 shot Sunday night on Tyler Street in Jacksonville, 1 in the head

Florida Times-Union , WTLV 11:10 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

Two men suffered potentially deadly gunshot wounds Sunday night in the 1000 block of Tyler Street off West Beaver Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Very little information has been provided other than the men appeared to have been in a Kia that crashed into a pole shortly before 8 p.m.

The Times-Union is requesting the incident report for more information.

