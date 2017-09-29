2 shot in Plantation Plaza shopping center on Race Track Road

Two people were shot following a fight at the Plantation Parkway shopping center on Race Track Road. Photo: FCN.

Two people were shot following an fight at the entrance of Plantation Plaza shopping center in St. Johns County on Friday.

The incident happened near the 2700 block of Race Track Rd. before noon.

Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said an altercation occurred between two people who got into a fist fight. A some point, one of those people involved pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the other, who managed to get into their vehicle and took off.

The person in the vehicle went to Baptist South Hospital. Mulligan said two people submitted themselves with gunshot wounds.

A witness told First Coast News that as the vehicle was pulling away, he heard a woman scream "I've been shot."

When asked if this incident was a case of road rage, Mulligan said it is too early to tell.

The person who fired the gun was detained and is being questioned.

