2 shot at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a Westside apartment complex Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO was called out to La Casa Prima apartment complex. When police arrived, they found both victims, a man and woman, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims, believed to be in their 30s, were transported to the hospital. The shooter left the area in a car, police said.

At this time, JSO isn't releasing any other information.

